Boxing: Walker set for the first step on a new journey

Kurt Walker makes his professional debut at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Saturday having come within a whisker of signing off as an amateur with an Olympic medal, but lost his quarter-final in Tokyo to Duke Ragan by the slimmest of margins INPHO

IT’S the beginning of a new chapter for Kurt Walker at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday night as the Tokyo Olympian makes his professional bow.

Having come agonisingly close to an Olympic medal when edged out in a quarter-final by Duke Ragan by the narrowest of margins, the Lisburn southpaw decided the time was right to remove the vest for good and penned a professional deal with Conlan Boxing and promoter Top Rank.

Training under head coach Adam Booth in London alongside Michael Conlan who challenges Leigh Wood for the WBA featherweight title next month, Walker has enjoyed along yet intense camp to get the ball rolling and believes that preparation will stand to him when he faces Jaroslav Hriadel over four rounds this weekend (live on Sky Sports Boxing Facebook page from 5.30pm).

“I’m buzzing for it,” he confirmed.

“All the hard work’s done and there‘s no better feeling. I’m just tapering off now over the next couple of days, get the weight off and just relax.

“I’ve been training nearly every session that Mick’s been training - someone who is fighting for a world title.

“He trains at a higher intensity because he is a beast when he trains, but I’m still doing what he’s doing and that sets me up nicely for the debut.

“I knew I needed to be here to learn before I jumped in. There was talk of me being on the Eubank (vs Liam Williams) fight in December, which was too quick for me, but that got cancelled anyway.

“That did me the world of good as I got this one in February and it’s given me a lot more time to adjust to the pro game.”

Appearing on a Sky Sports card that is topped by undisputed world lightweight champion Josh Taylor who defends against Jack Catterall is a dream setting for moving into the punch-for-pay environment and Walker believes this is the start of things to come.

Should Conlan, his stablemate and manager, triumph against Wood, there could be another huge fight night to come at the Falls Park in summer and Walker wants to be front and centre for nights such as those.

He intends to stay busy this year to ensure he continues to make the transition to the pro style while building his record and banking experience.

“I want to have minimum five, maximum six fights per year,” he confirmed.

“That’s realistic as I’m doing six-rounders and there are plenty of shows to be on that are back after Covid, so there should be plenty of opportunities for me to fight at home and maybe in America.

“When Mick wins the world title he’s going to defend it by the end of the year and hopefully that is back in Belfast - getting on a show like that would be massive.

“One of the things I said when I went pro was that I want to be on big shows and big platforms. The plan for the rest of the year will be to get the name out there and show everyone what I can do.”

A debut is there to be enjoyed with the razzmatazz of fight week including press conferences, weigh-ins and ring-walks.

It will all be new to Walker, but his main focus remains on what will happen when the bell sounds to mark the beginning of his career.

In his way will be Hriadel whose professional experience is limited having had just three prior contests.

The 24-year-old Czech has won just one, so should not prove too problematic for Walker who enters the professional code off the back of a glittering amateur career.

Still, there are adjustments to make in terms of slowing down his work, planting his feet to put power into his shots and pacing himself for the initial six-round bouts he will face.

That will take a little time but the 26-year-old feels he has already made fine progress under Booth and intends to enjoy every minute of Saturday’s debut.

“I will take me a year or two, but I will get better with every fight,” he said of the changes needed to make an impression as a pro fighter.

“I’m not going to drastically change my style - I’ll keep what I’m good at - just little things that will improve me as a pro.

“Even in the Olympics, I would ‘move, move’ but I was fighting at a slower pace and catching them as they came in. It was working for me when I was doing less and that will help me in the pro game.

“It’s a step into the unknown. I don’t know everything works with the fight week and the weigh-in. I’ll just have to turn up and go with it.

“I’m looking forward to it can get wait to get the ball rolling, enjoy the fight, learn from it and move on."