Bradshaw calls for clarification on vaccination requirement for health workers

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has called for more clarity in the consultation on a Covid-19 vaccination requirement for those entering the health and social care workforce

She was speaking after it was announced this week that NHS staff in England will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid, with a deadline expected to be set for April next year. In response, Health Minister Robin Swann said there is to be a public consultation on introducing mandatory Covid-19 vaccines in the North.

The compulsory scheme could involve all new recruits to health and social care and anyone who moves jobs within the health system. Agency workers could also be included.

Mr Swann said introducing such measures in the North would be a significant development that should only be undertaken after careful consideration.

"Vaccination is central to our efforts to support health and social care services during this extremely challenging winter and beyond," said the Health Minister.

"I remain convinced that persuasion is the best and most effective option when it comes to vaccination."

In response, Ms Bradshaw said: "I am pleased to see a consultation will now proceed on the potential for a vaccination requirement among those entering the health and social care workforce.

Whilst I welcome that there will be a consultation on the potential for mandatory vaccination of Health and Social Care staff, it should have begun earlier.



Speaking to @BBCRadioFoyle, I said we need to consider the implications for human rights, employment law and staff morale. pic.twitter.com/p2G5Xhc4MH — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) November 10, 2021

“However, the ongoing delays with the booster programme, the low rate of vaccination among younger people and the decision to restrict the consultation only to those entering the workforce all raise questions about prioritisation of vaccination about which there should be a full and informed debate.

“It is now months since the First, deputy First or Health Minister provided a media briefing or a sit-down interview on the handling of the pandemic, with now a hundred people a fortnight still dying with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland alone.

“We need much more clarity urgently about why certain areas are being prioritised for action and why the vaccination programme is proceeding on such a limited basis. I would urge the Minister to make a statement to the Assembly to enable questions to be asked around these issues, as well as around ongoing winter preparations.”