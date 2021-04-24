Failure to bring Glider to Carryduff would be "opportunity missed": Bradshaw

ON THE MOVE: Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw wants plans for the Glider extension into South Belfast to be quickened

SOUTH Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has called for more urgent consideration of the Glider route in South Belfast – including potentially providing a service to Carryduff.

In February, the Department for Infrastructure revealed a proposal for the Glider to serve North Belfast, South Belfast, Queen's University and Belfast City Hospital, adding to the current East and West Belfast services.

The Department said it is currently preparing an interim Outline Business Case which will provide an assessment of how the proposal would deliver on the objectives of the City Deal – which is due to be submitted by the end of May 2021.

Ms Bradshaw said she had concerns the consultation was not proceeding quickly enough.

“I am concerned that consultation with elected reps on the route is not proceeding as quickly as we would wish, given the return of school traffic and more normal traffic levels just show again how urgent the entire project is.

“This consultation is necessary because the situation on the ground has changed since the plans for a ‘guided busway’ were first put forward.

“There is now limited prospect of any relief road near Forestside, but there will also be imminent and significant development along the route from Four Winds all the way to Carryduff. It would be a missed opportunity not to ensure that as many people as possible in that area have access to the new Glider service.

“If our objective is a fundamental shift from private car to public transport, we must ensure the entire population is served as far as is remotely possible. This must now be a priority project and consultation on it must be a priority action.”