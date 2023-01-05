Stranmillis flooding 'truly shocking' says MLA

FLOODED: South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw has described the flooding as "truly shocking"

A SOUTH Belfast underpass has been badly flooded months after hedgerows and trees in the area were removed for a flood alleviation project.

The underpass at Governor's Bridge in Stranmillis has been flooded for a number of days after heavy rain caused the River Lagan to burst its banks.

South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw has described the recent flooding as "truly shocking".

“Residents and elected representatives alike warned that the removal of the trees would actually have a detrimental effect on absorption of water and could lead to such localised flooding. Unfortunately, the warnings came to pass," said that Alliance representative.

“We in Alliance also called for a funded implementation plan to restore some of the lost biodiversity when trees and hedgerows were removed.

"If we are to adapt to and combat climate change, we need to start working with nature in urban areas, using our natural resources as well as man-made solutions.

"I have spoken with contractors on-site about technical difficulties with the pumping system, which I hope will soon be fixed, and will continue to raise the importance of protecting our greenery with the Department.”

The £17m Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme involves construction of critical infrastructure to protect the city with over five miles of flood defences along the River Lagan from Belfast Harbour to Stranmillis Weir.

The project was said to reduce tidal flood risk to over 1,500 homes and businesses within the city.