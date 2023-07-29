New Brassneck play to debut at Féile an Phobail

A NEW play inspired by the stories and experiences of young people who travelled to America for respite during the height of the conflict is set to debut in the upcoming 35th Féile an Phobail.

‘Project Children’ by Brassneck Theatre Company will take place in the newly renovated, St Comgall's on Divis Street from August 4-13.

The play is the story of brothers Patrick and Denis Mulcahy, Cork natives and now members of the NYPD who watched news footage of the violence from back home. From this, Project Children is born. Over the next 40 years, they would bring over 23,000 Catholic and Protestant kids to the USA during the summer months, taking them away from the fighting that was raging on the streets of Belfast and beyond.

Playwright, Fionnuala Kennedy, has documented this extraordinary intervention through interviews with those who participated in Project Children.

"I’m delighted to finally get the chance to work with the team at Brassneck," she said. "Whilst the play looks specifically at Project Children, it’s a celebration of all those programmes – Children in the Crossfire, the Ulster Project, to name a few.

"The stories are mad, hilarious, sad, joyous! Not only about the children who went out, but the extraordinary volunteers who gave their time to help children during the conflict. We’re so excited to be performing in the newly refurbished St Comgall's where many children were selected for the programme."

Project Children volunteer, Monica Culbert, has been helping with the research and recently saw a read-through of the play.

"As I watched a read-through of this wonderful play, it reawakened in me so many memories of what Project Children was all about – the joy, the sadness, the difference it made in the lives of children, parents, host families and volunteers who took part. It totally captured the Project Children ethos.”

The cast includes Terence Keeley, a West Belfast actor who starred in Channel 4’s Derry Girls and the Ferryman on Broadway, and has previously worked with Brassneck on Gibraltar Straight.

Terence said: "The play is real testimonies with fictional scenes in between to link it up.

"My character is called James. He goes out to USA in 1998 after the Good Friday Agreement is signed.

"There are a lot of people who were on Project Children. I think people will be excited to come and see it."

The play also features North Belfast actor James Doran who has already starred this year in Kabosh plays Green and Blue and Silent Trade at The Lyric Belfast.

James said: “I’m so excited to be back working with Brassneck on Finn Kennedy's very funny and emotional play. Rehearsals are going well. There is a great buzz. It is always exciting to be part of Féile.

"It brings back a lot of personal memories and best of all, I’m buzzing to be back doing a show at the Féile."

