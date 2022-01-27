Use you loaf and go along to Breadboy auditions

THE search is on for young people aged between 11 and 21 to star in a new musical.



Auditions for Breadboy are due to be held in the Falls Leisure Centre and the Spectrum Centre on the Shankill on 18 February for the production which will be performed at the Lyric Theatre between 28 and 31 July.



Following the huge success of the musical adaptation of Tony Macaulay’s internationally acclaimed memoir Paperboy, which had two sell-out runs at the Lyric, British Youth Music Theatre are returning with a musical adaptation of Tony Macaulay’s second memoir Breadboy.



This latest production is set in Belfast in1977. Elvis "The King" Presley is dead and a 14-year-old boy wearing Denim aftershave has just been appointed breadboy in the last Ormo Mini-Shop in the world, delivering bread to the residents of the Upper Shankill on Saturday mornings.



He's all grown up now and nearly shaving. The Bee Gees fill the airwaves, everyone is in love with Princess Leia, and Breadboy's love of peace and pets is soon rivalled by his interest in parallel universes and punk . . . and girls, especially Judy Carlton who sits opposite him in Chemistry.



Specialising in creating brand new music theatre, BYMT work with leading industry professionals to offer unique opportunities and high-quality training for young singers, actors, dancers and musicians as well as emerging artists and stage technicians.



Platinum selling singer songwriter Duke Special and Derry born stand-up comedian Andrew Doyle will be part of an acclaimed creative team who will bring Tony Macaulay’s much-loved memoir, Breadboy, to life.

The team behind Breadboy



Executive Producer, Jon Bromwich, said: “At BYMT we develop talent and grow creativity to the highest level, for our 2022 summer season we are looking for fierce actors, singers and musicians. BYMT offers young performers the rare opportunity to gain experience in a professional environment before entering the industry as an adult.”



Tony Macaulay, writer of Breadboy, added: “Everyone involved in the musical adaptation for Paperboy were overwhelmed by the reception it received over the past two years.



“It was such a privilege to be part of this amazing project. The entire creative team especially the young cast were phenomenal. I am delighted that BYMT has decided to bring Breadboy to stage for their new season.



“I wish all those taking part in the auditions the very best of luck and look forward to meeting and working with the young cast in 2022.”

Singer-songwriter Duke Special said that he is delighted to be involved in the next adventures of Tony Macaulay as Paperboy transforms into Breadboy.



“Tony’s mind, as a 14-year-old growing up in 1970s Belfast, is a glorious mix of reality, imagination and downright fantasy! His muses may be the same as his slightly younger, paperboy self but this time he’s older, wiser and wearing Brut. What could possibly go wrong?”



Audition fees are £45 per person. BYMT offers a reduced rate of £15 per audition for those in receipt of Pupil Premium.



Young people don’t need to have any experience or preparation. BYMT’s in-person auditions are three-hour group creative workshop with continuous assessment throughout, including singing, acting and dancing.



To book an audition, visit their website or call 02085637725.