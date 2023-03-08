Brian Kennedy back in Sailortown for St Patrick's Day concert

SAILORTOWN PERFORMANCE: Brian Kennedy will be playing on St Patrick's Day

ACCLAIMED singer Brian Kennedy is to return to North Belfast for a special St Patrick's Day concert next week.

The Falls Road native will perform in St Joseph's Church in Sailortown on Friday March 17, with support from local talented troubadour Anton Glackin.

Last year Brian performed in the same venue as part of the Sailortown Festival.

Terry McKeown from Sailortown Regeneration said: "We're delighted to have our friend Brian Kennedy back in St Joseph's for St Patrick's night.

"As Brian said during his sell-out gig with us last June, it's like you're singing for the saints and angels.

"Churches are one of the most special places to sing. They seem to be built for that reason. They lend themselves to performances.

"Sailortown has a brand-new breath of life, and part of the breath of life is playing music and singing back into the walls of our historic Church.

"Brian will be supported by Anto Glackin who gave us such a brilliant experience last year that we absolutely had to bring him back for a special St Patrick's night celebration.

"This is one not to be missed."

Brian Kennedy will perform at St Joseph's Church in Sailortown on Friday, March 17 at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £25 and available from Event Brite here.