Maskey condemns clashes at Broadway roundabout

POLICE have appealed for calm after sectarian clashes at the weekend when young people confronted each other across Broadway roundabout.

A number of young people gathered in the Glenmachan Street and Broadway areas at around 6.45pm on Saturday evening. They dispersed from the area but returned at about 8.30pm and began throwing objects at police.

Footage circulating on social media showed young people throwing objects at each other close to the Rise sculpture. Police also received reports of property being damaged in the area. There were no reports of any injuries, and police stayed in the area until calm was restored.

Inspector Róisín Brown said: “This behaviour disrupts the local community who are living in the area. It is intimidating, achieves nothing and no one wants it. People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe. I am asking young people to stay away from the area this evening and think about the potential consequences of their actions.

“I also ask that members of the public report anything of concern to us so that we can intervene early and prevent escalation. We will be working with our community partners throughout the rest of the weekend and going forward to manage this, and we appreciate the support of local people to help us maintain peace in the area."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey described the footage as “concerning” and appealed to young people not to get caught up in anti-social behaviour.

“I would appeal for this anti-social behaviour to stop immediately and for young people who could get caught up in this behaviour to stay away," he said.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience and I would call on them to cease.”