ELECTION '23: Brónach is Anglin for a second Sinn Féin seat in Castle

SINN Féin is hoping to win a second seat in the Castle DEA of North Belfast in the upcoming Belfast City Council election.

Brónach Anglin is standing alongside party colleague and current councillor Conor Maskey for election on May 18. Born and bred in North Belfast, mother-of-one Brónach first joined Sinn Féin 20 years ago and believes that she is well place to take a second seat for the party.

"Being from the area, it is great to see so many people you know when out canvassing," she explained.

"Things are very positive but there are naturally worries and concerns about no Executive and the cost of living crisis.

"People are also raising the day and daily Council issues such as bins not being lifted. I think people see Council as less political."

She said Castle DEA is a massive area.

"There are over 14,000 people living there and over 12 schools," she said. "We have quite a few parks but I don’t think they are utilised properly. We need to accommodate our young people and have spaces where they can go.

"We also have a massive shoreline and I would like to see so much more happening down there. I am another huge supporter of energy conservation and bio-diversity."

Brónach believes May 18 is an important election for voters, given the current political impasse at Stormont.

"I believe in working closely with all parties because that is how we get things done cohesively," she continued. "All the parties work well together in Council.

"People are going to be looking at councillors even more so than normal due to the fact there is no Stormont.

Castle DEA

"People are saying to me they will be going out to vote because they want to make a statement."

Brónach believes that by adding another Sinn Féin councillor in Castle DEA on May 18, that more can be delivered for local people.

"The area needs another Sinn Féin voice. We are the party who works hard for people and delivers," she added. "It is all about strength in numbers. Our vote in Castle DEA has grown over the years.

"I love North Belfast. It is my home and if elected, I will do everything for the area."