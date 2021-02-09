Bronagh Lawson: Only art can make the numbed heart feel again

John Paul Lederach, Professor Emeritus of international Peacemaking at the University of Notre Dame told Gladys Ganiel at the Four Corners festival that violence crates a numbing. He suggested, however, that art can open up your senses back to humanity. When every one of your senses are engaged at one time, something else occurs, he said.

Peacebuilder John Paul Lederach is chronicling this moment in haiku.



“Haiku are nature bound, yet the 5-7-5 [syllable structure] always weaves a delicate human filament,” he writes.https://t.co/Cbm1tCnjnH — The On Being Project (@onbeing) April 12, 2020

Professor Lederach had learnt peacebuilding initially as a technical skill but he noticed that people came up with creative solutions in their own communities. He started to imagine what would happen if peacemaking reflected the artistic rather than the technical process. What if the artist’s process sat at the centre of transformation?



This is something I’ve been aware of for some time and is at the core of my work with Adjunct Professor Suellen Semekoiski from the School of Art Institute in Chicago. It is part of the reason I shifted out of working in the enterprise centres. I could see that art was the transformation key for me. The difficulty lies with the traumatised structures that exist within the arts.

Every artist has a different process which is what’s makes it so interesting. In a world of identikit thought processes, it’s amazing to have the freedom to explore as you wish, and follow in the footsteps (or maybe dance in the footsteps) of those who have gone before you.



Writing of journeys, I first came across Ellie Niblock when I bought a piece of her jewellery at a Belfast School of Art fair. I regarded that work as a little piece of creative madness.

"My advice is, challenge yourself by not staying in your comfort zone, experiment and explore new mediums. Stay up to date by checking out galleries often and most importantly: keep going."

I came across Ellie again at the Féile an Phobail exhibition in Saint Mary’s University College on the Falls Road where her creations took on a mind of their own and seemed to do a cute dance along one corridor.

I invited her to participate in Still Bunker the exhibition/experience I made in a deconsecrated Church of Ireland church on the bottom of the Newtownards Road. She installed her mini-sculptures around the pulpit making it look as if their brightness was oozing out of the wood.

"With Love, From Nowhere" is a virtual exhibition and collaboration between two artists, London-based @ellieniblockart and Riyadh-based #AlaaTarazboun, that explores the environment both digital and physical through sculpture and architecture. https://t.co/Tk0HfRcasg @P21Gallery pic.twitter.com/MamdY6HUNo — Women in the Arts (NMWA) (@WomenInTheArts) December 10, 2020

It’s not easy having a singular vision but in 2016, she managed to win a artist residency to Art Ichol India, supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the British Council. Since then, has continued to chalk up residencies and seize opportunities, including participation in the digital Miami Art Fair. She completed an MA at Saint Martin’s School of Art in London which opened up more doors for her including exhibiting in the Victoria and Albert Museum.



I caught up with her recently as she is back in Belfast due to the lockdown and asked her about her a few questions including her experience of exhibiting in Cork.



“My work was featured on the cover of Bloomers magazine, and I participated in their ‘Hypertext’ exhibition in December, an outdoor QR code trail in Cork," she said. "Hypertext is a combination of visual art and text, exploring the organism and technology and our consumption of the digital world. An interactive, outdoor exhibition was a perfect way to end the year because it really sums up how art has adapted to the situation that we are living in."



What has been the most interesting collaboration you have done so far?



She said that her most interesting collaboration brought her into contact with the Arab world. "I participated in a digital residency with the Arab British Centre and British Council, over the summer of 2020. I was paired with artist Alaa Tarabzouni from Saudi Arabia who I had never met before.

"CREATIVE MADNESS": 'It's Nice To Meet You' by Ellie Niblock

"We introduced ourselves over Zoom and developed a project together, with mentorship from Alfredo Cramerotti. Alaa used the postal service to send me found objects from Riyadh and I utilised them in my sculptures. We developed an interactive website together, exploring unknowable places. The work was titled ‘With Love: From Nowhere’, influenced by physical borders, topography, and architecture. It was a great experience to collaborate with an artist from another country and since then we have continued to work together."



Her work has drawn attention for the unusual use of insulation foam.



"Expanding foam has been a material that I have used in my work right from the beginning," explained Ellie. "It is a great way to create amorphic forms for the base of a sculpture. I tend to use this material first before adding layers of another material, followed by a more decorative approach. So it is actually always covered up. This can be a long process but I enjoy seeing how a piece can evolve. I have a textile background, and am drawn to unconventional materials in art. I have explored many different types of foams; soft, medium, and hard, which are typically used on film sets for props. They turn out beautiful when experimenting with pigments."

Any advise for young creative?



Young artists, she adds, should continually push the boundaries.

"My advice is, challenge yourself by not staying in your comfort zone, experiment and explore new mediums. Stay up to date by checking out galleries often and most importantly: keep going."



This year Ellie is exhibiting at the Open2020 and at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, Gateshead.