Bronagh Lawson's arts round-up: Don't be afraid

BIRTHDAY SHOW: Becoming Christine exhibition marks the 37th year of Belfast Exposed and follows the transition and journey of Christine Benyon over 12 years. Paul McCarthey

One of the interesting developments happening over the last six months within arts is the blossoming of online content, with publicly-funded galleries now closed again expect all that creative energy to go online.

Duncairn Arts Centre were quick at the start of lockdown to experiment with their virtual cabarets, recording a mixture of musicians and piecing it together on YouTube. This has evolved into ‘Take 2’ for the autumn, a fortnightly, Saturday-night programme offering music, poetry, and a cocktail of artistry.

The next broadcast is Saturday 25 October 8pm. The first episode can be enjoyed below.

The Mac made a call out for an artists'-led project called Noli Timere, “don’t be afraid", the reported last words of Seamus Heaney.

The call was for videos, literature, photos and imagery that inspire hope. The content has been collated into videos that will be published every Friday afternoon over the next few weeks. The most recent one is below.

If you would like to learn how to make your own portrait 'Portraits, Past and Present' is a Peace IV programme between the Nerve Centre, National Museums NI, the Pubic Record Office and Linenhall Library starting this week which might be of interest. It includes a discussion led by artist Colin Davidson on how to portray emotion, a talk by Kim Campbell Mawhinney, senior curator at NMNI, on the importance of capturing history and technical skills taught by Peter Strain.

Each participant will receive art materials in the post and technical assistance as it’s delivered by Zoom and Slack. Participants must live in Northern Ireland or the border counties. The link to book is here.



We are also starting to see the product of the Arts Councils emergency support for artists funded by the National Lottery which has allowed more individual artists to innovate in their chosen skill area.

One that caught my eye is the pilot led by Meadhbh Mcllgorm’s Liminal Space Belfast, a project to bring visual artists' work in this odd time we are living through, to the liminal spaces in Belfast, in particular the back alleys of terraced houses. An interesting concept.

It felt as if the Ulster Museum almost locked the door behind me when I went down last Friday to see the Royal Ulster Academy annual exhibition. Luckily for them they had the foresight to make a virtual environment with scaled images of all the art selected now that they are closed for four weeks.

There is less wall space this year, fewer tables for small sculptural pieces so the exhibition has a more rarefied feeling.

As usual a selection of portraits and landscapes, a nod to Covid-19 with masked health workers and a knitted tea cosy in the shape of the virus.

I love Andrea Spencer’s Return to the Centre of seaweed made of glass and the painting “Come here to you see this shite” by Deirdre Kearney made me laugh as who has not heard those word uttered a few times in many galleries.

Peter Richards gets the prize for using a corner in the best possible way. Lynn Kennedy’s painting ‘but where are you really from?' also caught my eye encapsulating the repeated question often spoken to people of African decent living in Ireland.

Farouk from Belfast a painting in oils by Joel Simon is also beautiful. The Exhibition runs until end of January hopefully the Museum will be open before then to see it in real life, until them the online version is a good second.





Gallery545 run by Francesca Bondi continues the majority of exhibitions online but Latisha Reihill abstracts ‘Ways of Seeing’ can be viewed until October 31 at Blick Studios.

For details, email Francesca.



Happy Birthday to Belfast Exposed Photography Gallery which started thirty seven years ago this month, It began when Danny Burke teacher, trade unionist and community activist gathered local photographers together for an exhibition in Conway Mill after the period following the 1980-1981 hunger strikes.

The exhibition largely articulated life in the city from a working class perspective with over 200 photos and slides.

While community experience of conflict has remained an important focus of their work, the challenge has been to make this work more relevant and accessible for a new generation of photographers and audiences, to keep their socially-engaged focus while responding to contemporary currents in photography and politics. Moving to the Cathedral quarter in 2003, they have become a vital part of the wider artistic community and continue to push boundaries. Their next exhibition Becoming Christine by Amanda Dunsmore is due to open in November and is part of their three year strategy to exhibit work about transgender topics.



Belfast Exposed team celebrating

John Baucher was to open his already postponed exhibition Flowers from the East at PsSquared this week however this is now doing to go online — watch their website for details.



Love and light, Bronagh.