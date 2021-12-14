Care homes give back with cheque presentation to Colin toy appeal

CONWAY Group Healthcare, who own and operate the Brooklands and Kilwee care homes in Dunmurry have presented a cheque to the Colin Community Response Toy Appeal to allow them to buy toys for families who are struggling within the Colin area this Christmas.



Patricia Brown from Brooklands Care Home said that the people of Colin have been brilliant to their residents, so it was time for them to give back to the community.



“Our staff have been involved with the Colin Response for the last number of years. Last year they did the food hampers but this year we asked our director if he would contribute to the toy appeal and he was more than happy to.



“The Colin area have looked after us throughout Covid and we thought it would be a really good gesture to give back to the community.”



Accepting the cheque on behalf of the Colin Community Response, Joe Baker thanked the Conway Group for their donation.



“Last year we started the Colin Community Response due to the impact of the pandemic. While we were working on the response we learned very quickly that people were struggling in the lead up to Christmas and how stressful it had become,” he said.



“We started with the toy appeal and we have seen this year with the rise in heating costs, living costs and the end of the Universal Credit uplift that people were starting to struggle again.



“People are reaching out to us asking for help and this donation from the Conway Group will make a massive impact on us being able to deliver some toys and support to those families throughout Colin.”