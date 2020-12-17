Brooklands Care Home staff 'privileged' to receive Covid-19 vaccine

VACCINE DAY: Staff at Brooklands Care Home in Dunmurry have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

STAFF at Brooklands Care Home in Dunmurry have received their first dose of the new Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes as the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab continues across the North.

On Thursday morning, staff at Brooklands queued up to be vaccinated after a tough year that included some of their residents sadly passing away after contracting the deadly virus.

Brooklands staff member Ursula Prendergast said she was “privileged” to receive the vaccine.

VACCINATED: Ursala Prendergast

“I feel very privileged and thankful to receive the vaccine as there are many out there who can’t get it yet,” she said.

“I am a key worker and feel it my duty to get the vaccine to help protect our vulnerable residents here.

“It was completely pain-free. Obviously it is a personal choice for people if they want to get it or not.

“Due to the nature of my job, I simply could not refuse it.

“It’s been a tough year at Brooklands and I hope there is light at the end of the tunnel for all staff and residents here.”

The vaccine will be distributed in two doses – three weeks apart.

After care home staff, it will be the turn of everyone who is aged 80 and over and mobile, as well as front-line health and social care workers.

Those aged 70 and over and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable are next.

A person will only become fully protected four weeks after the initial dose. That means vaccinators will have received just one jab when they start vaccinating.