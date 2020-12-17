STAFF at Brooklands Care Home in Dunmurry have received their first dose of the new Covid-19 vaccine.
It comes as the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab continues across the North.
On Thursday morning, staff at Brooklands queued up to be vaccinated after a tough year that included some of their residents sadly passing away after contracting the deadly virus.
Brooklands staff member Ursula Prendergast said she was “privileged” to receive the vaccine.
“I feel very privileged and thankful to receive the vaccine as there are many out there who can’t get it yet,” she said.
“I am a key worker and feel it my duty to get the vaccine to help protect our vulnerable residents here.
“It was completely pain-free. Obviously it is a personal choice for people if they want to get it or not.
“Due to the nature of my job, I simply could not refuse it.
“It’s been a tough year at Brooklands and I hope there is light at the end of the tunnel for all staff and residents here.”
The vaccine will be distributed in two doses – three weeks apart.
After care home staff, it will be the turn of everyone who is aged 80 and over and mobile, as well as front-line health and social care workers.
Those aged 70 and over and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable are next.
A person will only become fully protected four weeks after the initial dose. That means vaccinators will have received just one jab when they start vaccinating.