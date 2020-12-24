Ardoyne mourns prominent Gael Eamon Trainor

THE brother of Ardoyne father-of-two Eamon Trainor, who passed away on Sunday (20 December) in hospital, has described him as a “real character”.

Born and bred in Balholm Drive, a huge part of his life was his love for GAA and local club CLG Ciceam Ard Eoin.

He was a life member, former player, county referee and club administrator.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, his brother Alex said: “He was a former player and then an inter-county referee. He finished up his career and took a bout of illness and in the end it was pneumonia that got him.

“He was born and bred in Balholm Drive. He was the youngest of seven of us, apart from Joseph who died when he was only six months.

“He was known as the baby of the family."

Civil servant Eamon was highly-regarded by the entire community of Ardoyne.

“I remember one funny story," adds Alex. "I did a bit of refereeing myself and Eamon was doing umpire for me in this semi-final game away down the country.

“One team was leading near the end of the game. There was a direct point that went inside the post by at least a metre and Eamon gave a wide. I ran down to him and said it was a point and way inside the post. This point would have made it level.

“Eamon said to me, "look it is 9pm on a Friday night, there will be no extra time, by the time we get back to the club it will be shut!’ He was a real character."

Antrim GAA Chairperson Ciarán McCavana paid tribute to Eamon's "selfless commitment over decades" to the GAA. "Eamon was a well-known face within the Antrim GAA family and was highly-respected both as a player for Ciceam Ard Eoin and as an all-county referee. Déanaimid comhbhrón ó chroí lena mhuintir. Suaimhneas síoraí go raibh aige."

Eamon Trainor was laid to rest at Carnmoney Cemetery on Wednesday after mass at Holy Cross Church.

The Trainor family would like to acknowledge family friend Jim McCreash for his help and support during Eamonn’s illness.They also expressed their gratitude to the staff of ward 6D at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Eamon was the youngest son of Josephine and the late Alex Trainor, proud father of Eimear and Alex and loving brother of Elaine, Alex, Elizabeth, Alison, Siobhan and Anthony.