Brown sludge in Beechmount streets came from a 'third-party source'

A BROWN sludge on streets in Beechmount came from a "third-party source", NI Water have said.

The Andersonstown News was contacted by residents of Amcomri Street about several streets in the area being covered in a brown substance.

"There is no smell in the air but it is definitely not rain water," the resident told us. "It looks like raw sewage to me and parts of the the street looks like the Sahara Desert."

Residents couldn't find the source of the pollution and complained that it was being walked into houses.

A NI Water spokesperson said: “NI Water received a number of calls about an incident involving pollution in the Amcomri Street area, as well as one call specifically to Ballymurphy Crescent.

"NI Water teams were mobilised immediately and investigations showed a possible input from a third party source had been washed into a storm drain.

"This had collected in the sewer at a section where the pipework becomes smaller.

"It took NI Water teams a few days to clear the pipe but we can confirm that the pipe is now running clear, and the clean-up has been completed.

"NI Water has notified the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) of the incident.”