BT11 has highest new Covid-19 figures in Belfast

PRECAUTIONS: Shopping in Andersonstown this week. BT11 has the highest Covid infection rate in the city this week

A WEST Belfast postcode currently has the highest rate of infection of Covid-19 in the whole of the city, according to latest figures.

The latest statistics on the Department of Health’s dashboard shows the number of positive cases in each postcode as well as the number of people tested and the incidence rate per 100,000 population over the last seven days (January 4-10).

BT11, which covers Andersonstown, Lenadoon, Suffolk, Ladybrook, Glen Road and Turf Lodge, recorded a rate per 100,000 people of 788.7 and 215 new positive cases of the virus.

South Belfast postcode BT8 (Saintfield Road, Four Winds, Carryduff, Knockbreda, Newtownbreda) recorded the lowest rate, 254.7 and 77 new positive cases.

West Belfast also recorded the most positive cases in the city with 617 new positive test results, followed by South Belfast (333), North Belfast (331) and East Belfast (275).

Elsewhere in West Belfast, BT17 which includes Dunmurry, Hannahstown, Twinbrook, Poleglass and Lagmore recorded the most new positive cases of the virus in the city with 220 new infections. The postcode also has a significantly high rate of 644.8.

Changes to visiting guidance are effective from today



➡️https://t.co/5jN3OgM89U



📖Guidance: https://t.co/4VjIXxybAh pic.twitter.com/aSiDpgqSIi — Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 15, 2021

BT12 which covers Sandy Row, The Village and parts of the Falls Road and Whiterock, recorded 109 new positive cases and a rate of 368.4. BT13, which covers Clonard, Shankill Road, Woodvale, Ballygomartin, Springmartin, Glencairn and Highfield areas, recorded the lowest number of new positive cases in West Belfast (73) and the lowest rate (300.4).

In North Belfast, the rate continues to soar in BT15, which covers York Road, Antrim Road and Sailortown. It has the second highest rate in the city (650.5) and 174 more new positive cases of the virus.

BT14 which covers Crumlin Road, Ballysillan and Ardoyne, recorded 157 new positive cases and a rate of 464.8.

In South Belfast, the Finaghy postcode of BT10 remains highest with a rate per 100,000 people of 520.5 – down however from 741.3 last week. 66 new positive cases were recorded in the postcode.

BT9, which includes Malone, Lisburn Road, Taughmonagh and Stranmillis areas, recorded the most new positive cases in South Belfast (119) and a rate of 418.1. BT7 which covers the Ormeau, Botanic and University areas, recorded 71 new positive cases and a rate of 330.1.

In East Belfast, BT4 (Sydenham, Belmont, Stormont) is now the worst affected postcode in that part of the city, having been the lowest in the whole of Belfast last week. BT4 recorded 79 new positive cases of the virus and a rate of 303.7.

BT5 (Castlereagh, Ciarawood, Crossnacreevy, Gilnahirk, Knock, Braniel and Ballyhackamore) recorded the most new positive cases in East Belfast (114) and a rate of 288.5.

Finally, BT6 (Castlereagh, Woodstock, Cregagh, Knockbreda) recorded 82 new positive cases and a rate of 261.7.