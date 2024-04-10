Planets align for Buffalo and Belfast at Trad Convention

TIES THAT BIND: At the recently refurbished Fenian Monument in Buffalo, NY, commemorating the 1866 Fenian Inavasion of Canada are State Senator Tim Kennedy and Belfast First Citizen Ryan Murphy,

The planets aligned for Belfast, Ireland and the 'Capital of Irish America' Buffalo, NY, this week - and we're not talking eclipse of the sun either.

For over the past seven days, Buffalo was on song as it welcomed the North American conference of Comhaltas Ceoltóirií Éireann for the first time — and hosted the first-ever visit from a Lord Mayor of Belfast. Also in town were around 50,000 visitors hoping to witness the full eclipse of the sun directly above Buffalo.

The CCÉ gathering is recognised as the premier traditional Irish cultural happening in the U.S. and involved three days of instruction in traditional Irish music, song, dance, and language for as many as 400-500 attendees from all corners of the United States and Canada.

Delighted to welcome Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy to the Curtiss Hotel pic.twitter.com/Uvs4bSkfxJ — Conor Hawkins (@conorhawkins17) April 5, 2024

Among the VIP guests was Mayor Ryan Murphy of Belfast who was in town canvassing support from Comhaltas members for Belfast's audacious bid to host the 2026 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann - Ireland's biggest cultural event by some measure which brings trad musicians and fans from around the world together. The Fleadh Cheoil can attract up to 500,000 visitors to the host city and generate spending of around $70m.

Reports from Buffalo say that the American Comhaltas votes for the 2026 location of the Fleadh Cheoil are likely to swing Belfast's way.

Last week I was in the U.S as Belfast attempts to bring the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to the city in 2026.



This festival is a fantastic celebration of culture and would be a real driver for our local economy. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/37ZHD7NGtK — Ryan Murphy (@CllrRyanMurphy) April 9, 2024

During his visit to Buffalo, Mayor Murphy was feted at the Buffalo Irish Centre and visited the refurbished Fenian Monument in the company of State Senator — and candidate in a special election to Congress on 30 April — Tim Kennedy.

The Senator took a day off from the campaign trail to introduce the Mayor to community and civic leaders across Buffalo. "I was only too happy to strengthen the bonds between these two great cities, both of which are very much on the rise," said Senator Kennedy, himself a well-known booster of, and visitor to, Belfast.

Among those rolling out the red carpet for the Mayor was Curtiss Hotel GM Conor Hawkins, a fellow native of Belfast who has made his home in The Queen City.