Broken health systems across Ireland need fixed: Nurses' chief

PANDEMIC SHOWED COMMITMENT OF HEALTHCARE STAFF: Kate Ryan from Bray is given first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by nurse Francis Galvin at the HSE Vaccination Centre in the Aviva Stadium. Rollingnews.ie

Féile na hAbhann has hosted an online discussion to explore the possibility of a more accessible and effective healthcare system in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team behind the Ormeau Road-based festival, which usually takes place each August, hosted a virtual seminar looking to the future of the health service.

Hosted by belfastmedia.com columnist Andreé Murphy, the event heard views and thoughts from Royal College of Nursing Chief Chief Executive, Pat Cullen, Covid-19 expert, Dr Gabriel Scally, and several community activists.

Ms Cullen told the audience members that the health and social care system was "broken well before the Covid-19 pandemic" but is now in a "worse state".

She pointed to 2019 healthcare strike for safe staffing levels and pay parity, which she described as "a considered response to years of underinvestment, cuts to our services, poor and often absent political leadership".

Ms Cullen said Stormont had "deliberately restrained nurses pay" and overseen the running down of the health service.

"As we emerge from the pandemic the focus has very quickly moved back to the pressures upon our health and social care system, that has existed well before March 2020," she said,

"And it's particularly evidence by our elective care waiting lists and access to our emergency departments. Just let me make one thing very clear, these issues are simply a reflection of the wider structural problems within health and social care.

"Our health service is not broken because we've long waiting lists, we have long waiting lists because our health service is broken."

She called for honest and "a-political conversations" about an all-Ireland healthcare system that "puts the person at the centre".

Dr Scally said the pandemic had highlighted the "disappointing" lack of cooperation between the Stormont and the Irish government, branding their joint efforts during the pandemic as "ridiculous".

He said the necessary changes to the health system will require "leadership", but urged people of the North to support those pushing for change.

"It requires people to get angry and cross about it," he said.

"In the nicest possible way, get cross about it. Support the nurses and support those who want to make real changes in healthcare.

"I'm convinced it can be done, but it's up to the people of Northern Ireland. Don't leave it to the politicians."