WATCH: After 37 years, Bukie's teaching career is consigned to the history books

END OF AN ERA: Paul Buchanan became a La Sallian institution over his 37 years at the school, particularly in regard to his charity work

DE LA SALLE COLLEGE veteran Paul Buchanan has set down his whiteboard marker for the final time as he retires today after 37 years teaching at the school.



Recounting how he came to teach at the school where he had spent seven years as a pupil, Paul said: “When I first graduated I was teaching in St Paul’s Secondary School down in Beechmount.



“Back then, as it still is now, it was difficult for newly qualified teachers to find work and I was subbing. I then came to La Salle in 1984 for two years as a sub and in 1986 I got a permanent position - the rest is history if you pardon the pun.”

After 37 years as a teacher in De La Salle (and 7 as a pupil), Mr Paul Buchanan is given an appropriate send-off by our year 8 pupils. @ulsterschools @ATownNews @AontroimGAA @Gaelfast_GAA @lamhdheargclg pic.twitter.com/Zl7gTk9S1G — De La Salle College (@lasallebelfast) June 28, 2021

Paul was clearly taken aback by the sheer volume of messages, gifts and well wishes from students and staff both past and present when his retirement was announced, as he says: “I was just doing my job.”



Throughout his time at La Salle, Paul became widely known for his charity work having organised the annual Fun Run, Santa Hat Aerobics and Catholic Caring appeals, something that he hopes will continue at the school.

After 37 years at the school and almost the same amount of time organising his own surprise retirement party, the great man has spent his last day in La Salle 😭😭#Buke pic.twitter.com/Lr8EaujDrR — De La Salle PE DEPT (@la_salle1) June 28, 2021

Discussing the charity work, he said: “We are a Catholic school and part of that ethos is about giving back. We want to instil those values on the students that we should be giving to the less fortunate.



“We also wanted there to be something in it for them. Each year we filmed the fun run and aerobics, then they were used to celebrate the achievements the next year and encourage other students to take part.”



Showing gratitude to his colleagues past and present, Paul said that he was blessed to have worked with such a wonderful team and many fabulous and talented pupils.

Day 3 of Mr Buchanan’s retirement celebrations 🙄 and Mr McCaffrey shows why he doesn’t moonlight as a Right said Fred tribute group by blasting out our school anthem ❤️💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/nUmjZ5IFFM — De La Salle PE DEPT (@la_salle1) June 29, 2021

“Throughout my time as a teacher I have seen it and done it but I am still waiting on the t-shirt” he joked.



“As I go off into retirement I plan to take a rest but I will probably end up working or coaching with children again as that is my line of work.



“As much as I will miss teaching, I will not miss the ever increasing bureaucracy that comes with the job” he added.

