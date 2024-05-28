Pledges to tackle vandalism at Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin

A SITE meeting has been held at Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin in North Belfast following recent vandalism.

Damage was caused after tiles were thrown from the roof on to the ground and neighbouring properties on the Cliftonville Road.

Following on from damage last week, a site visit took place with local Sinn Féin representatives, Belfast City Council officials and EA repairs team about tackling and preventing damage to the school.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín MLA said: "Belfast City Council has committed to replacing the gate used to access the school roof and EA to repairing damages and tiles removed.

"This will make residents' life better, improve facility for service users and help prevent our kids from putting themselves in danger."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Belfast City Council officers attended Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin today for an on-site meeting and will now action work to the school gate to help prevent vandalism, as it is a shared facility allowing access between the school and the Cliftonville Playing Fields.”