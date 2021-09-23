PUPILS from Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain in North Belfast got a welcome break from normal lessons thanks to a visit from two renowned traditional musicians.
Edel Ní Churraoin and Stíofan Ó Luachráin dropped in to play some tunes, and demonstrate sean-nós dance steps for Primary Seven pupils as part of this year's Culture Night celebrations.
Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain Events Manager Daithí Mac Uait explained: "Everyone loves live music, which resonates with us and lifts everyone's spirits – something we've all craved this past year and a half.
"We felt that school children had a more difficult time than others and were more deserving of live music than anyone else, so this time around, we sent two musicians to entertain Rang 7 in the local Gaelscoil, Bunscoil Mhic Reachtain as part of the all-Ireland celebration.
"Looking at the pictures is léir gur bhain siad an-sult as – it's fair to say they really enjoyed it'.
'We'd like to thank Oireachtas na Gaeilge who fund Oíche Chultúir, Principal Séamas Ó Donnghaile, the Rang 7 pupils, and Jim Corr Photography who took the photos."