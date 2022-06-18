Call for better bus services for Upper Springfield

WAITING: Aisling Reilly MLA and Cllr Michael Donnelly have called for more bus services for the Upper Springfield

COMMUNITY representatives have called for improved bus services in the Upper Springfield area.

Sinn Féin's Aisling Reilly MLA and Councillor Michael Donnelly this week issued a call for further buses to service the area, which they say has long-been neglected in terms of public transport.

Cllr Donnelly said: "We've been contacted on a regular basis by constituents, particularly those in the over-55 age group, about the lack of bus services in the Upper Springfield.

"There's a lack of frequency and the issue of no buses services on a Sunday.

"We know that bus services are more frequent in other parts of the city, and it is just becoming more and more frustrating for local residents. If you're getting to work or getting into the city centre there is no consistency around bus services.

"It's a massive issue and myself and Aisling have raised this with Translink in the past."

Cllr Donnelly said his party have also engaged with Translink around the lack of bus shelters in the area as far back as 2018.

"We had requested the installation of a bus shelter on the Monagh Road, we had requested one on the Springfield, and we had requested one on the Whiterock Road," he said.

This is for young children going to school on the wet mornings, it's for our elderly population going about – there's nothing worse than going past a bus stop and seeing people getting a soaking.

"It's frustrating that we're now talking over four years and we haven't had bus shelters installed in the Upper Springfield area.

"Translink need to come back with a definite answer as to why this hasn't happened and also to look at the route on the Springfield Road around more frequent bus services."

Ms Reilly said local residents were experiencing particular issues at peak times.

"The timing of the buses is a big issue," she said.

"First thing in the morning when all the kids are trying to get to school it's a problem. We've asked Translink to up the bus service and to put on a couple of buses at the same time – maybe a double decker – and then to do the same when the schools are finishing."

He added: "It's a big problem for everybody else going to work, particularly around the Royal and the people who are starting shifts there too."

A Translink spokesperson said: “The Upper Springfield Road is served by Metro 10J and 10K services which operate approximately half hourly at peak times and every hour during the day.

“The frequency of services is determined by passenger numbers and main arterial routes, which dictate a higher frequency.

“We keep passenger numbers under continuing review and where passenger numbers justify, frequency is enhanced.

“The present capacity on the Upper Springfield Road service at this stage does not meet the required threshold for frequency enhancements.

“We receive a large volume of bus shelter applications from right across Northern Ireland and we can confirm there are applications relating to the Upper Springfield Road. Shelter provision is dependent on a number of factors, including safety considerations and funding.”