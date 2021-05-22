Call to bar private taxis from city's bus lanes

A WEST BELFAST Green Party rep has hit out after councillors voted to reject a call to keep private taxis out of bus lanes.

Last Wednesday’s meeting of the Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee saw the defeat of Green Party Councillor Áine Groogan’s motion to support a continued ban on private taxis in bus lanes.

Sinn Féin and the DUP united to vote down the motion, which was supported by the Alliance Party and the SDLP.

Under current Department for Infrastructure regulations, only public hire taxis – including West Belfast’s Black Taxis - are allowed into the city’s bus lanes.

Cllr Groogan’s motion sought to overturn Council policy and to urge the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, to scrap a planned 18-month trial that would allow all taxis in the bus lanes.

West Belfast Green Party rep, Stevie Maginn, said the Council’s current policy runs counter to its 2019 declaration of a Climate Emergency.

“The council's own report suggests that changing the rules around bus lanes could see a potential for 8,000 additional vehicles allowed to use bus lanes,” he said.

“If this where to happen, I believe there will be no chance of establishing a decent public transport system or making active travel a more commonly preferred option around Belfast for the foreseeable future.



“How can we encourage the model shift required to tackle the toxic air pollution problem we have in Belfast, where in some parts of West Belfast we are breaking legal limits of N02 by over 50 per cent if cleaner transport options like the Glider are stuck behind a long line of private hire taxis. To put it simply, we can’t.”



Mr Maginn warned that allowing private taxis into bus lanes would make public transport “more inefficient” and would put “another generation of young people off from using public transport and cycling".



“This will further impact the health and wellbeing of our communities such as those in the Falls ward, where 71 per cent of people don’t have access to a car, but where the air pollution related illnesses such as asthma and COPD are prevalent," he added.

“This is a human rights issue and frankly promises of tackling air pollution and climate breakdown from those in Sinn Féin and the DUP who defeated this motion ring hollow, when they are not even prepared to not actively make things worse.”