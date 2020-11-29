Plea to public to observe new restrictions as BT15 enters Covid top ten

WORRYING: The busy Antrim Road. New figures for the area show that BT15 has entered the top ten worst affected postcodes in the North for Covid-19 infections in the last week.

WITH BT15 - which takes in Antrim Road, York Road and Sailortown- moving this week into the top ten worst postcodes in the North for Covid-19 infections, calls have been made for local people to adhere to the new two-week circuit breaker restrictions that have come into effect.

Figures this week show that BT15 is ranked eighth worst in the North with a rate of 287.4 per 100,000 population. The postcode worryingly recorded 76 new positive cases for the virus recorded.

The new measures, until December 11 include the closure of all ‘non-essential’ retail and the continued closure of close-contact services such as hairdressers and beauty salons as well as an extended shutdown for hospitality.

Schools will remain open.

A strong ‘stay at home’ message has also been issued by the Executive.

Oldpark Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee is urging people to follow the new restrictions in the hope of a better Christmas for everyone.

“These latest figures are very worrying for the local community,” said Councillor Magee.

“I would ask people to do their utmost best to stay within the restrictions as best as they possibly can and look out at the same time for family, friends and neighbours.

“It is important we all stick together to help each other.

“The new restrictions are coming in for a reason- to save lives, support our hospital staff and take the pressures off the hospitals.

“If we all stick together and follow the restrictions over the next couple of weeks, we can bring the R number down and we can have some sort of resemblance of a safer Christmas for everyone.”

There is better news for the neighbouring BT13 which last week was the second worst postcode affected by Covid-19 across the whole of the North.

Now, the rate has almost halved at 276.9 per 100,000 with 67 new positive cases.