Calls for more safety measures ahead of McDonald's opening

A LOCAL political representative says he fears “lives could be lost” due to the lack of foresight around safety planning ahead of the opening of a new McDonald's outlet at McKinstry Road’s City Business Park. It is understood the new restaurant will open its doors on October 10.

Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker told the Andersonstown News that while he welcomes the addition of the global brand’s drive-through and sit-in restaurant to the area, he added that “there has been a lack of vision regarding pedestrians crossing from the Colin area, especially our young people”.

“While I welcome that McDonald's are opening at the Business Park and bringing jobs, people will have to walk to The Cutts, the bottom of the Derraighy Road to access traffic lights to get across to go to it," he said.

"It is my fear that children will try to cut across the four-laner at the bottom of Twinbrook to get to the restaurant. Another set of traffic lights is desperately needed here and we are essentially talking around five weeks until this place opens, we are then into winter and the nights getting darker,” he said.

“I have contacted the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) and the planners out in Lisburn, as this was passed at council level there, as to how we are to get across the road safely. It is my understanding that no site visit was carried out by DfI and I am really concerned as work progresses,” he said.

“Of course our young people are going to flock to this, we need this addressed as soon as possible. Hopefully we can get to the bottom of it before it opens.”

SDLP Councillor Brian Heading added that it was "unfortunate" that only two objections were received regarding this development "and neither mentioned traffic".

"People and road users need to be re-assured and confident traffic surveys carried out were included and scrutinised as part of the planning process," he said. "There are clear risks if pedestrians from Lagmore and Twinbrook intend to use this restaurant on a busy road.

"We cannot leave road safety in the hands of a multinational’s business plan.”

