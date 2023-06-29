Calls to lift TV paywall so fans can watch All-Ireland football quarter-finals

COSTS: Tyrone and Armagh are both in this Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-finals, but not on RTÉ INPHO

THIS weekend's All-Ireland football quarter-finals should be freely available on public service TV without viewers having to fork out to pay to watch the games.

Sinn Féin Seanad group leader Niall Ó Donnghaile made the call in the Senate this afternoon ahead of this Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-finals at Croke Park which are only available behind a paywall.

“The fact that this Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final double-header between Kerry and Tyrone and between Armagh and Monaghan are only available through the paywall service GAAGO has caused great frustration among GAA fans right across the country," he said.

It baffles so many of us that some GAA Championship Games would be aired freely on RTÉ with others kept behind a GAAgo paywall.😡



Audiences, sports fans, Gaels, all deserve better.



Saturday’s doubleheader should be free for viewers.



I’ll continue to raise this in the #Seanad. pic.twitter.com/o6sEx23aJL — Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@NiallSF) June 27, 2023

“RTÉ is meant to be the public service broadcaster, and these are our national games.

“I accept that RTÉ cannot show every single game across its two stations but it would be appropriate for it to find other platforms, such as GAAGO, on which to broadcast the matches – but the paywall for games of this importance should be lifted so that they may be viewed and enjoyed by GAA fans across Ireland – supporters should not be discriminated against during a cost of living crisis when money is already tight because they cannot afford to pay for GAAGO."

The Belfast senator said that the GAA is meant to be "community-led" and has a responsibility when it comes to major sporting events.

“To have games of this importance behind a paywall, to me, goes against everything that the GAA should stand for.

“The Minister has a responsibility to raise the concerns expressed by audiences directly with the GAA and RTÉ."