'Caoimhín touched so many people's lives': Mum Caitriona

THE mother of a North Belfast boy who passed away at the weekend has praised her family for their strength and support during his battle with illness.

Caoimhín Adams (8) from Bawnmore in Newtownabbey passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Caoimhín suffered from encephalopathy, a disease affecting the functioning of the brain. He also suffered from complex epilepsy, cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In January, he was diagnosed with a condition known as ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypothalamic dysregulation, hypoventilation, and autonomic dysregulation), an illness with no cure or options for treatment that means his body was slowly shutting down. Caoimhín was the only person in Ireland to have this diagnosis.

Caoimhín was laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery on Tuesday following Funeral Mass at St Bernard's in Glengormley.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, mum, Caitriona praised her family and the local community for their support during Caoimhín's long illness.

"Yes, I buried my son on Tuesday and part of my heart has been taken away but I can’t be prouder of my whole family unit," she explained.

"I am so proud of my family, especially my three children who watched their baby brother pass away but then helped me and Kieran so much during the wake. They were so strong.

'I have never witnessed a child so loved by his family': Priest at Caoimhín's funeral https://t.co/A4mDHOZijY via @ATownNews — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) July 11, 2023

"They are kids themselves, Aodhan (13), Dylan (14) and Aimee (18). They carried their baby brother to his resting place in the graveyard. They are unreal.

"We had police and ambulance that came out and staff from the Royal Victoria Hospital who clapped as the funeral cortege went past. It was incredible.

"The community and everyone who knew him gave Caoimhín a beautiful send off.

"Caoimhín’s favourite song was ‘Tomorrow’ by Annie. He sang it all the time. We put it on as we left the house for the funeral and the heavens opened. The song finished and the rain stopped.

"It is something I will never forget."

Caitriona also reflected on a community fun day, which the family hosted at their home on Saturday, just hours before Caoimhín passed away.

She said the day went as she had hoped and thanks to the generous help of the public and local community it meant that her son "went out with a bang".

"The community fun day on Saturday was incredible," she said. "Caoimhín went out with a bang and that is what we wanted. He laughed and smiled the whole day and enjoyed every minute of it.

"Last Thursday, he was very ill and realised he only had days to live. We were going to cancel the fun day but then thought, why should we? He went out the way we wanted and I will never forget the smiles on his face on Saturday.

"Communities are good. Both sides of the community showed our politicians what special love there can be, especially for a child.

"Caoimhín genuinely touched so many people."