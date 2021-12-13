VIDEO: Much-loved Christmas song reimagined for hard times

REIMAGINED: Clare Galway from Féile Women's Choir sings the lead and harmony on a new version of 'O Holy Night'

A local singer has released an emotional reimagined version of a popular Christmas Carol to highlight the failings of disability benefits assessors.

Sung by Féile Women's Choir Director Clare Galway, the soaring cover of 'O Holy Night' takes aim at the "conscious cruelty" of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessments.

The assessments are carried out on behalf of the Department for Communities (DfC) by the private firm Capita.

Earlier this year, both DfC and Capita were criticised in a damning report by the Public Services Ombudsman, which found "systemic maladministration" in their PIP assessment process.

The Ombudsman, Margaret Kelly, found that DfC and Capita had failed to "seek and use further evidence, including that from medical professionals", meaning that claimants often had to appeal before a correct decision was made.

This new version of "O Holy Night" which points to those failures was produced as part of the Right to Work: Right to Welfare (R2W) campaign for the implementation of 'The People's Proposal'.

The proposal calls for due process in social security assessments and protection against benefits sanctions.

In a bid to highlight the campaign, Clare lent her voice to the new version of O Holy Night' which tells the story of how the "poor are always punished".

"I thought this campaign was a bit different and a bit special," she said.

"Coming up to Christmas, we take these well loved Christmas Carols, but the twist is that the words are written by the users of these services, which are so harsh. But it reflects the mentality of it and how distressing their situation can be."

In September, R2W produced a survey that, amongst other findings, found that up to 75 per cent of welfare applicants fear losing access to food, healthcare and housing when navigating social security applications.

Capita had previously committed to "review the findings" of the Ombudsman's report.

"We strive to continuously improve the PIP assessment process that we deliver on behalf of the Department," a spokesperson said.

"We are committed to delivering a professional, efficient and kind service for every PIP applicant we assess.”