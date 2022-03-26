Education Minister criticised for ignoring Irish medium school's plans

THE Department of Education is facing criticism after announcing a £794m school builds funding scheme to the exclusion of the Irish medium sector.

On Monday, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced that 28 schools would benefit under her department's Major Capital Works Programme.

The Irish medium sector is the fastest growing education sector in the North, but its schools have been excluded from the Department of Education's programme for a third consecutive time.

Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta, which represents the Irish medium sector, estimates that 60 per cent of pupils in Irish medium education are in unsuitable accommodation.

The organisation's Chief Executive Officer, Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, said Gaelchólaiste Doire (Derry) had submitted an application for the Major Capital Works Programme, but was unsuccessful due to a technicality that sees smaller schools excluded.

"Any school that is in for the programme has to be 'sustainable' and there are specific figures that determine that," he said.

"We put a letter to say they should be granted 'sustainable' status because its numbers are growing and it will be sustainable in the near future. The school has statutory protection and they are moving in the direction of sustainability, but the Department refused that application.

"We weren't suprised and neither were the school, but it just highlights the disadvantages our sector faces. This is now the third capital call that Irish medium schools haven't been included inspite of the statutory duty to facilitate our sector.

"It shows the obstacles that are in front of us. All of this is happening in a context where our sector is quickly growing."

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly said the DUP Education Minister's decision to ignore Irish medium schools in her latest capital investment plan is "disappointing but not surprising".

“Today the Education Minister announced plans for almost £800 million worth of investment into 28 different schools," she said.

“While this is good news for some, the minister has decided to completely ignore the needs of Irish medium schools with none of them set to benefit from this announcement.

“I am hugely disappointed but not surprised by this decision."