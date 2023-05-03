Lucky escape after car reverses through railings onto Andersonstown Road

CRASH: The car reversed through the railings on the Andersonstown Road on Wednesday morning

A DRIVER had a lucky escape this morning after the car she was driving reversed over railings and onto the busy Andersonstown Road.

Emergency services including the PSNI and the Fire Service attended the scene where the driver of the vehicle received medical attention. Police have confirmed that the driver is “not thought to have any serious injuries at this time".

An eyewitness at the scene reported that the driver had "lost control of the car" whilst reversing from a parking bay, resulting in the car going through the railings beside the Casement Park Glider stop. The car drove directly through the railings and onto the footpath and bus lane on the Andersonstown Road.

An eyewitness reported that thankfully no pedestrians were crossing the footpath at the time which is seconds away from a Glider bus stop. The eyewitness reported that the driver had thankfully missed a Glider that had passed just moments before.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said “some delays may be expected in the area until the damaged vehicle is recovered".