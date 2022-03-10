CARÁL NÍ CHUILÍN: Duty should be cut on petrol, diesel and home heating oil

ORDINARY people and working families are struggling with rising living costs and out-of-control fuel and heating bills.

Over recent months, we have seen huge hikes to the price of gas, petrol and diesel, home-heating oil and electricity.

People simply cannot afford it and it has left many families in the position where they are debating whether they should eat or heat their home. That’s not acceptable and people need urgent solutions.

Boris Johnson’s Tory government has done little to support people through this crisis and while people struggle, big corporations and energy companies continue to make huge profits on the backs of ordinary people.

The British government needs to step up and that must start with a tax on these big multinational energy companies to end the rip-off and put money back in people’s pockets. The Tories should also abandon their plans to punish working people through the hike in national insurance taxes set to come in from April.

What the public need is restoration of the Executive with its full spending & decision-making powers. The DUP should nominate an FM so we can hold an extraordinary Executive; agree a budget & allocate the £300m available to workers & families- I’m ready to do that today. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) March 10, 2022

It is Sinn Féin’s view that duty should be cut on petrol, diesel and on home heating oil and VAT on energy bills scrapped to cut people’s household bills. And on top of this, plans to remove red diesel rebates should be halted.

Diesel prices are already through the roof and any attempt to remove these rebates will put people out of businesses and put jobs at risk.

These are the immediate measures that Boris Johnson’s government needs to step up and deliver upon to tackle this cost-of-living crisis. They have the power, money and resources to deliver all of this to support workers and families, but so far, they have refused.

Sinn Féin communities minister Deirdre Hargey has stepped up and done all she can to help support people during this crisis – 280,000 people will receive a £200 payment to heat their homes this week, the cruel Bedroom Tax has been binned and Housing Executive rents are frozen.

£200 energy payments to be received from next week https://t.co/xEMqBXSOWB — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) March 5, 2022

The DUP has selfishly and recklessly walked away from the Executive and are preventing ministers from taking any further action, including spending £300m which could be used to help support people through this crisis.

They are also blocking a three-year Budget that could help support workers and families and transform our public services.

They are putting their own narrow, electoral interests and internal chaos over the interests of ordinary, hard-working people and supporting families. The DUP should get back to work, get back into the Executive and end this stunt politics.

Sinn Féin is focussed on ensuring that every effort possible is made to support people through this crisis to cut people’s household bills and put money back in their pocket.

Carál Ní Chuilín is a Sinn Féin MLA for North Belfast.