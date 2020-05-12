Cara’s songs of solace strike a chord with bereaved

Dancing in the sky dedicated to Peter Craig (RIP). He is sorely missed by his mother, children, sisters, nieces & nephews 👼💙. He’s forever in all our hearts. Until we meet again 💙 xx pic.twitter.com/tHRnqZjpFQ — CaraMcCannMusic (@CaraMcCannMusic) May 12, 2020

A LOCAL singer is helping the bereaved with the grieving process by performing songs dedicated to their loved ones.

With funeral restrictions still in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lagmore musician Cara McCann is playing and singing requests to help give those who have passed receive a heartfelt send-off.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, the well-known performer explained how she has been “inundated” with requests.

“I mostly do funeral and wedding singing and I’ve been doing it since I was a wee girl, but I just feel helpless now because these people can’t have funerals for their loved ones,” she said.

“They don’t really have anything that they can do for them so I put a notice up on my Facebook page saying that I am willing to do this when families are at their most bereaved.

“People are just sending me a wee bit about their loved one and what song they want. Some people are also doing it for anniversaries or the birthday of their loved one, but a good few have been for people who have passed away.

“They’re getting thousands of hits in a couple of hours, these songs. There are over 200 people have shared the graphic I did to say that I’m willing to do it. People really appreciate it and it’s the least I could do. Because I can’t get out to sing at the funerals it’s the next best thing.”

She added: “It’s really important to people because music creates emotion, and now whenever they hear that song, even if I sung it 10 years later, it sparks emotions and helps them remember their loved ones.”

If you have been bereaved and would like to request a song for your love one you can send your request to Cara via Facebook. (@cara.mccannmusic)

Our lady of knock for Margaret mc garry and would have been 76 on the 6th may. So sadly missed by her daughters Catherine anne mc Garry, roisin mc garry, Clare mcmorrow and son colin mc garry. Their dad died In june just past his name was Ken McGarry ❤️ Posted by Cara MccannMusic on Sunday, 3 May 2020