Care home residents enjoy day out at hair and beauty salon

DAY OUT: Residents from Brooklands and Kilwee Care Homes at Mount Eagles Hair and Beauty

RESIDENTS from Brooklands and Kilwee Care Homes in Dunmurry enjoyed a long-awaited day out this week as they visited a local hair and beauty salon.

Nine residents visited Mount Eagles Hair and Beauty in Mount Eagles Square on Monday, in what was their first day out of the care home since before the Covid pandemic.

They enjoyed a day of pamper treatments including hair and nails as well as lunch, music and, of course, singing and dancing.

Patricia Brown from Brooklands Care Home said it was an emotional day to see the residents out again.

"It was the first time the residents have been out since before the pandemic started," she explained.

"Credit to Mount Eagles Hair and Beauty who were closed for the day but their staff came in voluntarily to pamper the residents. They washed and did their hair as well as their nails.

"There was also some lunch provided and they were up singing and dancing.

"It was an amazing day. Some of them were saying how great it was to be out again. They were so happy and were talking about it for hours after

"It was quite emotional for them

"We used to do trips all the time before Covid. I hope this one is the first of many."