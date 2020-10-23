Care homes prepared for second surge

A WEST Belfast care home staff member says the implementation of strict, stringent health and safety measures in her place of work is what is “keeping that virus out”.



The staff member told the Andersonstown News that weekly testing for coronavirus amongst staff is definitely working in their favour in keeping the care home Covid free. Care homes were severely hit in both cases and deaths from Covid-19 as the first wave of the virus took hold in the spring.



Nisra statistics show residents in care homes accounted for more than half of Covid-19 related deaths in the North back in May.

942 Covid-19 related deaths had occurred up to week ending 16th October. DoH figures for the same period show a total of 610 deaths. https://t.co/KmdVrvPf6p pic.twitter.com/3leDOvZu7T — NISRA (@NISRA) October 23, 2020

The Department of Health announced on Tuesday that a further three people had died of Covid-19 and 913 cases of Coronavirus has been recorded. The death toll from the virus now stands at 624. Eighty-four outbreaks have been recorded across care homes in the North, while 223 have been closed. A regular programme of Covid-19 testing for all care home residents and staff was implemented by the Department for Health back in June.



“We are thankful we have no cases at this stage,” said the care work of over 21 years expereince.



“Staff are tested weekly and also fortnightly by our own nurses and residents are being tested every month. We have loads of PPE on site, that is not an issue.”



The staff member said that the team are much more aware of “what we are dealing with this time”.



“The big difference and the main thing is that we are being tested. We have been clear a good five months now. All our tests have been negative.



“At the end of the day we have to do the right thing by our residents.” The staff member said that there is “no mixing of floors” within her building.



“Our visits are still via the residents’ window from family members, it’s one member at the window, at one time.



“It is very sad for our residents that their family can’t visit inside but their health is our priority.”STAY SAFE: Like all care homes Kilwee Care Home staff were under pressure from Covid-19 during the first wave in the spring