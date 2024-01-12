Flat's damp and mould causing health problems for Lenadoon man

ILLNESSES: Paul Canavan outside his home at Carrigart Flats where he has been experiencing health problems due to mould and damp

A LENADOON man has expressed his anger over the condition of his home which he says has been continually plagued by mould, damp and water running off the interior walls.

Paul Canavan, a resident of Carrigart Flats, said the damp and mould situation has left him in increasingly poor health over the past number of years. Mr Canavan told the Andersonstown News he is just about to begin his third round of antibiotics for infections which his doctor says is caused by his living conditions.

Paul said: “I’ve just finished a second course of antibiotics and the doctor has put me onto a third for a fungal ear infection which he said is being caused by the mould. I am also currently waiting on getting a chest x-ray because the mould has seriously affected my breathing.”

DRAINAGE: The disconnected drainpipe has meant water floods down the side of the flats, furthering the damp

The Lenadoon man continued: “I’m making myself sick trying to clean it off constantly. I clean it away everyday and it just comes back straight away. It’s not good to be breathing in all of the spores which come off when you’re removing it.

“Due to this ear infection I had blood running out of my ear the other day and I had to take my nine month old pup to the vets and they said he also had a fungal ear infection.”

Paul is not a stranger to damp and mould and was featured in an Andersonstown News article suffering from similar problems over a decade ago. He said the recent bad weather and lack of cavity insulation – plus the drainage pipe not being connected in the flats – means water is currently pouring down the property and soaking into the walls.

Paul said: “The last property I was in 16 years ago in Glenties was also riddled with damp and mould. I eventually said to them I cannot take this anymore and I walked out of the flat and left it and they put me in here and there’s still a problem with mould and damp.

“All I want is somewhere clean and try to live. At the moment the water is just seeping through and running down my walls. I painted on anti-mould paint but it can’t protect against streams of water which are running down the inside of the walls three and a half foot up from the skirting boards.

“The walls are like Weetabix and the water is just seeping through them, there isn’t any cavity wall insulation. Even the layout of the radiators inside the flat is wrong, they’re not near windows and as a result can’t get rid of the freezing water coming in."

DAMP: Water frequently runs down the inside of the flat's walls, making heating the home difficult

Paul continued: “It’s a disgrace. At the moment the drainpipe isn’t connected properly so when it rains the water just washes down the entire building and all over my walls and backdoor.

“They have told me there is sufficient heat in the flat to prevent this mould but the radiators are in the wrong places and they’re the wrong size as well, plus the lack of insulation and the drainpipe. I couldn’t heat this house if I tried, it would be like flogging a dead horse."

Paul said as his recurring health problems are ongoing he wants nothing more than to live somewhere dry and free from damp and mould.

“I am ringing the Housing Executive every single day trying to solve this and it’s always the same solution – just put a bit of white paint on the walls and hope that fixes it. It’s got to the point now where I can’t take it anymore, mentally or physically.

"I’ve had glandular fever, tonsillitis and quinsy – when they said to me did I know what that was I thought they were on about the TV show! The point is, I just want somewhere clean and dry to live and at the moment this place is just not a fit place for anyone to live.”

CONCERN: Carrigart Flats as seen from an aerial point of view

Responding, a spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Our staff visited this property shortly before Christmas.

“We have carried out two damp surveys on this location, identifying issues with a down-pipe leaving water running on the external rear wall of the living room and issues with the roof of the property. Planning is underway to rectify these issues as soon as possible.

“Condensation inside the property was identified and the tenant has been provided with two dehumidifiers to help remedy this. Mould has also been treated.

“We plan to carry out other remedial works and have requested a cavity wall insulation scheme to be programmed for the properties in this block.

“We treat all reports of damp and mould seriously and our staff will continue to work with the tenant to resolve the issues and offer advice on preventing condensation.

“The tenant is currently on our waiting list for a transfer and has agreed to expand his areas of choice to give him an increased chance of being rehoused.”