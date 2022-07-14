Carryduff cllr's thumbs-up to new initiative to curb speeding

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council have teamed up with the PSNI to install new speed indicators

A new speed indicator sign has been installed on a busy Carryduff road in a bid to slow down drivers breaking the speed limit.

The device has been set up on the Hillsborough Road, city bound.

It is one of six new signs that have been installed throughout the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council area.

A further four speed indicator signs are set to be installed, including at Killynure Road, Carryduff, in the coming weeks.

Councillor John Gallen, Chairman of the local Police and Community Safety Partnership, said speeding was a key cause of road deaths.

“Motorists need to be aware of the devastating consequences of road traffic collisions," he said.

"This initiative has been developed over the previous three years and I am delighted to see a further expansion of these devices. I am aware of the concerns of the community in the areas where these signs have been erected and I hope that they will have a positive impact in reducing speed and changing behaviours of those who use our roads. I want to record my thanks to those local communities who have campaigned tirelessly on road safety issues which have resulted in these devices being installed.”

Councillor John Gallen, Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP Chair welcomes the relocation of six of our speed indictor devices and the purchase of four new SIDs.



💻Read more at: https://t.co/GcGUbrNJLr pic.twitter.com/RQXIldq13u — LCCC (@lisburnccc) July 8, 2022

Cllr Gallen said information gleaned from the devices could be used to determine times when speeding particularly prevalent, enabling the police to focus on deterrent efforts at those times.

“What the camera does not do is record number plates and there is no repercussion of enforcement related to these devices," he added.

PSNI District Commander for Lisburn and Castlereagh, Superintendent Julie Mullan, welcomed the new system

"Drivers must take responsibility and stop this dangerous behaviour," she said. "Our message is very straightforward: Slow down, always wear a seatbelt, concentrate on your driving and never ever drive after drinking or taking drugs.”