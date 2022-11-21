Now's your chance to influence opportunities around the new Casement Park

COMMUNITY: The Forum will work closely with the whole community enabling local people to influence the opportunities that Casement provides

ULSTER GAA are set to launch a Community Engagement and Benefits Forum which will play an important role in the development of the significant socio-economic opportunities that the new Casement Park will deliver for West Belfast and beyond.

The Forum is expected to comprise of people from a range of community and professional backgrounds who will help drive a community wealth building programme which will create social value across all aspects of the project from construction through to completion and beyond.

Bringing together people from the arenas of education, social enterprise, culture, the arts, economic development and sport, the Forum will work closely with the whole community enabling local people to influence the opportunities that Casement provides and bring to life the extensive potential that the stadium will deliver.

Areas that the Forum will take forward include social enterprise, economic opportunities, jobs and skills, and culture and arts and community facilities.

Commenting on the programme Tom Daly, Chairman of Ulster GAA Stadium Board, said:“Casement Park will be transformational for West Belfast and the Community Engagement and Benefits Forum will play a crucial role in helping us target where and how we can maximise the project’s impact throughout construction and when complete.

“Participation and inclusivity will be at the heart of our community engagement programme, and through the Forum we will develop a series of programmes and events, working with a range of organisations in the community to deliver Casement’s vision of a seven day a week community hub supporting the social, economic and cultural development of the local area.

“Over the coming months we look forward to announcing a series of programme activity and events supported by the Community Engagement and Benefits Forum as we work to deliver the many social benefits of our provincial stadium and a new home for Antrim GAA.”

Anyone interested in the Community Engagement and Benefits Forum please email info@casementpark.ie