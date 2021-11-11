GAA clubs in Belfast and Antrim back redevelopment of Casement Park

FIELD OF DREAMS: How the new Casement Park will look

GAA clubs throughout Belfast and County Antrim have signed an open letter in support of the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Led by the Gaels for Casement Group, the clubs have backed the GAA's proposal for a new 34,578 capacity stadium, which was given planning permission by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon in July.

It comes following recent revelations that Mooreland & Owenvarragh Residents’ Association (MORA) bid to quash the Department for Infrastructure's decision. Last week we reported that a separate residents' group made up of people who live around the stadium have come out in support of the new stadium plans.

In 2014, MORA's High Court victory overturned plans to build a 38,000 capacity Casement Park, which was given planning permission the previous year. The residents' association has submitted a judicial review application to the courts in recent weeks in the hope of putting a stop to the latest stadium proposals.

Belfast and Antrim GAA clubs have today expressed frustration and disappointment at the recent legal challenge.

The group said the stadium would "be a catalyst for the growth and development" of Gaelic games.

Their letter acknowledges "the right of those that wish to challenge the legal process", but calls on those involved to "not to unduly delay this process and to ensure it comes to a timely conclusion".

It expresses "considerable frustration" at the legal challenge, pointing to a "comprehensive" consultation process undertaken by the GAA.

Commenting Brian White, Gaels for Casement and former Antrim Senior Football Manager said: “The granting of planning permission in July was momentous not only for Gaels in Antrim but throughout the whole of Ulster and we are deeply disappointed that a legal challenge has been brought against the decision.

“Whilst we respect the right of those who are opposed to the project to challenge it, we are calling for no further delays to the project and urge those overseeing these proceedings to take forward due process as expeditiously as possible.”

Jane Adams, former Senior Antrim Camogie captain, added: “For too long our footballers, camogs, hurlers, and handball players have been deprived of a ground to call their home in Antrim. We look forward to the commitments given to the delivery of Ulster’s provincial stadium and Antrim’s home at Casement Park.”