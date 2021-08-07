MORA remain tight-lipped after Casement plans approval

STATE-OF-THE-ART: An artists impression of inside the new Casement Park

A residents' association, whose court victory overturned plans to build a 38,000 capacity Casement Park, is remaining tight-lipped over what action it plans to take, after renewed plans for the redevelopment of the stadium were approved.

It comes after Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon approved the GAA's proposal for a 34,578 capacity stadium last week.

Planning permission was previously granted for a 38,000 capacity Casement Park in 2013. However, in 2014 approval was quashed in a High Court legal challenge brought by Mooreland & Owenvarragh Residents’ Association (MORA).

The residents' association had also objected to the latest manifestation of the redevelopment due to concerns abound stadium height, traffic, parking and potential disturbance from music concerts.

Its members had instead called for the development of 20,000 capacity stadium.

With the latest plans for the stadium redevelopment given the green light, the Andersonstown News have contacted MORA, who refused to comment on the proposals.

Due to planning delays, the cost of the Casement Park stadium has risen from an estimated £77.5 million to around £140 million since the original plans were submitted in 2012.

The shortfall has caused a standoff between the Department for Communities and the GAA, which said it will not commit more than the £15 million it had initially offered for the project. However, the GAA has said that construction of the stadium is set to commence in the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Casement Social Club could be set for a temporary transfer to St Agnes' Parish Centre subject to planning permission.

In 2014, the social club went to court to secure the right to continue trading after Antrim GAA threatened it with eviction.

As part of the settlement, Antrim GAA agreed to pay up to £25,000 in rent for a temporary premises.

It was previously proposed that a new purpose-built club be constructed behind Owenvarragh shops at a cost to Ulster GAA of more than £500,000. However, Casement Social Club Chairman, Bob Murray, said the club could move into the local parish centre, which has been "secured" in the event that the development of the stadium goes ahead.

"It would all have to go through planning and the legal process of moving the licence from Casement to the parish centre," he said.

Mr Murray said the Parish Centre had been sold to contractors employed by the GAA.