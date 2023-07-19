Casement Park redevelopment goes out to tender

THE redevelopment of Casement Park in Andersonstown could cost up to £168m in total.

The estimated cost comes after the Department for Communities in conjunction with the GAA’s Ulster Council put the construction contract to redevelop the stadium out to tender this week.

The Voluntary Ex-Ante Transparency notice (VEAT) notified the GAA's intentions to modify the contract changes to the design and cost of Casement Park.

This will invoke a ‘standstill period’ whereby the procurement procedure is paused, allowing the public to submit their considerations. This standstill period is 30 days.

The document confirmed that the cost for “design, development and construction of the new Casement will range between £112m and £140m, not including VAT.

The GAA previously said they will put forward no more than £15m into paying for the redevelopment, that means, with VAT added on, £153m could be required from the public purse.

In May, the British Government said they would make up the estimated £91m shortfall for Casement Park, should Ireland and Britain's bid to host soccer's 2028 European Championships prove successful.

With planning permission already in place, it’s hoped that construction will start in 2024 and be completed by 2026.

Having looked back at the last 70 years of Páric Mhic Asmaint, we now look forward to the stadium’s exciting future and the next 70! 🏟️



We hope you have enjoyed the trip down memory lane. Go raibh maith agaibh!#70YearsofCasementPark pic.twitter.com/7uX1wpmP6q — Casement Park (@CasementPark) June 22, 2023

The tender reads: “The anticipated cost for the contractor to deliver remaining works required under the modified contract has been assessed and is expected to be in the range of £112m to £140m.

“This represents an increase of between c.£52m and c.£80m above the original contract value, which was estimated at c.£60m.

“Such increase in costs can be broadly attributed to inflation since the time of contract award, the cost of design changes and other additional costs associated with the implementation of the proposed modification.

“The design has been modified to reduce the capacity of the stadium from approximately 38,000 to 34,500 and incorporate a 360˚ circulation zone around the proposed structure, accommodated by a change to the topography and insertion of a mezzanine standing terrace

“After the original grant of planning permission was quashed in 2015, in particular because of the planning authority’s failure to correctly assess traffic and related implications of a 38,000 capacity stadium, GAA had no alternative but to alter the design so as to meet this new approach to emergency evacuation, as well as dealing with traffic issues and minimising the risk of a new planning application being rejected or challenged. This process (and associated legal challenges) resulted in five years’ delay.”

Casement.jpg

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said welcomed progress on the new Casement Park.

"I am delighted that the vision for Casement Park is continuing to progress through the various stages," he said.

"A new redeveloped world class and fit for purpose stadium to meet the needs of the GAA community in Antrim and Ulster is long overdue.

"Casement will have an unparalleled social, cultural and economic impact locally in West Belfast and across the island.

"As MP for West Belfast I will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders in these exciting times ahead to ensure the redevelopment of Casement is delivered."

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty – who won an All-Ireland senior football championship with Armagh in 2002 – welcomed progress towards delivering a new permanent home for the GAA in Ulster.

“The delay in the journey to a permanent, fit for purpose home for the GAA at Casement Park has denied young Gaels the opportunity to step out for their county on hallowed sporting ground for far too long," he added.

"In government, SDLP Minister Nichola Mallon granted planning approval for Casement Park two years ago – it’s far beyond time that appropriate funding is delivered to make this project a reality.

“The new Casement Park will be a significant community asset not just to West Belfast but for people across the North and across our island. The ambitious plan to host the EURO 2028 tournament is just the start – we will be able to attract international sporting events that will inspire a generation of young people to lead active lives and consider a career in sport.

“The opportunity we have to deliver an outstanding stadium project is immense – we need to grab it with both hands.

West Belfast SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: “Casement Park is a signature project that will showcase the best of West Belfast and deliver jobs and opportunities in our community.

"As well as giving local Gaels the permanent home they so richly deserve, it will attract global events to this part of our city.

“It’s time to deliver on the ambition of Casement Park now.”