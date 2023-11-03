Digger inside Casement is not the start of long-awaited development

SITE works currently being carried out at Casement Park in West Belfast are not linked to the imminent development of the new 34,000-seater stadium.

A digger was seen working inside the stadium on Tuesday but Ulster GAA’s head of operations and project sponsor for Casement Park, Stephen McGeehan, said the work is linked to necessary maintenance.

It is understood the work is being carried out by Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE).

The sight of a digger on site had sparked some excitement on social media as speculation mounted that the long-awaited work on state-of-the-art new stadium was under way after a decade of frustration and setbacks.

Workmen in Casement Park, lads! The Dublin government finally delivering for West Belfast what Stormont has failed to do for over a decade. Wouldn’t that be ironic? pic.twitter.com/FA4d5J6HT0 — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) October 31, 2023

Earlier this month, the redeveloped Casement Park was confirmed as one of the host venues for Euro 2028, which will be co-hosted by Ireland and the UK.

The redeveloped Casement, which has been closed for over ten years as controversy raged over a range of objections, will have a 34,500 capacity. However, with the cost spiralling from the original estimate of £77m to £168m, leading unionists have been expressing their opposition to the spend.

The Irish Government have said they are ready to meet part of the costs of the new stadium. Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, meanwhile, has given a rock-solid guarantee that the necessary funding will be made available.