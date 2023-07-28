New Casement a step closer as odds shorten on Ireland-UK Euro 2028 bid

STADIUM: How Casement Park will look on the Andersonstown Road

THE redevelopment of Casement Park has taken a huge step forward, after UEFA confirmed today that Turkey and Italy have merged their bids to host Euro 2032.

Casement Park in Andersonstown has been included in the Ireland-UK bid to host Euro 2028.

While Turkey are still currently in the mix to host the soccer tournament in five years time, UEFA have confirmed that Turkey and Italy have requested to merge their bids for Euro 2032. Both nations had been going head-to-head to host Euro 2032, but are now seeking to bid together to host the tournament.

In May British Secretary of State for the North Chris Heaton-Harris said funding will be secured to build the new Casement Park if the Euro 2028 bid is successful.

The redeveloped stadium, with a 34,500 capacity, could cost up to £168m.

The decision by Italy and Turkey to merge their bid for 2032 has shortened the odds on the Ireland-UK bid to host the tournament in 2028.

🚨 UK and Ireland set to become the sole bidder for Euro 2028 pending compliance checks following a request by Italy and Turkey to bid for Euro 2032. pic.twitter.com/QrBd3yKu8m — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 28, 2023

UEFA said in a statement: “UEFA confirms that it has received today a request from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to merge their individual bids into one joint bid to host UEFA EURO 2032.

“UEFA will now work with FIGC and TFF to ensure that the documentation to be submitted for their joint bid is compliant with the bidding requirements.”

UEFA is expected to make a decision on October 10 on who will host Euro 2028 and Euro 2032.