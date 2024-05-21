Minister Lyons seeking 'further clarity' on Casement funding

COMMUNITIES Minister Gordon Lyons says he is seeking “further clarity” on funding arrangements for the redevelopment of Casement Park.

The West Belfast stadium is in line to host matches at Euro 2028 soccer tournament but doubts remain over funding with Stormont, Irish government and GAA all having committed money so far.

Responding to a question in the Assembly from SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole, the DUP man said: “In relation to the hosting of the Euros, I’ve been on record as saying I think it would be fantastic if we could be part of that tournament.

“However, as we know, that is dependent upon funding.

“That funding is not currently in place and I await further clarity on that.”

TUV leader Jim Allister asked the minister if he had any plans to recover profits from future commercial use of the stadium.

Minister Lyons replied: "A funding arrangement is in place for Casement Park that is similar to the funding arrangements that were put in place for Ravenhill and Windsor Park when funding was made available for their redevelopment.

"The Member will be aware, however, that the situation has moved on considerably since then and that any new arrangement that is to come for Casement Park would require the funding agreement to be looked at again."

Mr Allister then asked if there had been any assessment of the project’s value for money since 2019.

Minister Lyons said he was happy to write to the Member but had not seen them in the documents he had received so far.

Responding, SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty said there is concern that if a financial commitment is not made soon that Belfast could miss out on hosting the Euros.

"We have seen a significant contribution from the Irish Government and now it’s time for the British Government to live up to their word and produce the funding necessary to begin construction," he said.

“We cannot allow an opportunity of this magnitude to pass us by. Hosting the Euros would not only bring one of the world’s biggest sporting competitions to our doorstep, with all the financial benefits that brings. It would also create a permanent home for the GAA in Ulster and deliver a first-class sporting facility for West Belfast, attracting investment and driving regeneration.

“The clock is ticking if we are going to have Casement Park ready in time for Euro 2028 and we need to see a focusing of minds from everyone involved to get this over the line. This is a once in a generation opportunity to deliver something that will bring huge enjoyment to our city and do some real good along with it. We can’t afford to waste it.”