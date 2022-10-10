Home is no longer fit-for-purpose for disabled daughter

A NORTH Belfast mother has appealed to the Belfast Trust to grant an extension at her home to allow her disabled daughter to move around the house easier.

Christina Turner lives in Ardglen Place in Ardoyne with her daughter Casey-Marie (12), who has Angelman Syndrome and is confined to a wheelchair.

After an extension was built seven years ago, it has become not-fit-for-purpose for Casey-Marie anymore.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, mum Christina said: "My daughter got the extension done about seven years ago.

"Now that she is older and more grown up, there is no turning point as you go in the front door and into the kitchen. There is also no room in the bathroom.

"I cannot leave her unattended. She has a condition which is basically the mind of a baby.

"There is also no storage room for her oxygen tanks.

"At the moment, I am forced to go out the back door, down an alley way, through a couple of gates to move her to the front of the house.

"If I have a fire in my kitchen, I cannot get my child out the front door.

"It is also very dangerous in the dark and cold winter nights. She is restricted enough. It is just not right.

"I just want the extension made a bit bigger. I can’t have my daughter stranded in her own house."

A Belfast Trust spokesperson said: "The Occupational Therapy Service have worked collaboratively with the Turner family over the past few years and recently recommended reconfiguration of the ground floor shower room and modifications to door widths to facilitate improved long term wheelchair access.

"However these recommendations have not been adopted. The Trust would not deem it necessary or appropriate to recommend an additional extension to a property when the client’s long term housing needs can be met through reconfiguration of existing facilities and specialist equipment provision. We would be very keen to speak to Mrs Turner should she wish to proceed with the modifications."