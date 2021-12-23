Covid duo stranded in Barcelona embark on fundraiser for NI Hospice

BELLEVUE man Andrew McAnallen and his friend Ryan Harling have set out to raise £1,900 for the Northern Ireland Hospice by walking 19,000 steps around their hotel rooms after testing positive for Covid-19 and finding themselves stranded in Barcelona over Christmas.



The pair where part of a delegation who had travelled to the Catalonian capital to undertake Erasmus Plus Strategic Management training and were due to travel back to Belfast on Saturday when their pre-departure Covid tests came back positive.



Speaking to Belfastmedia.com, Andrew explained that they started their quarantine on Friday and quickly developed cabin fever.



“It was very daunting. At the very start our first thoughts were that we wouldn’t get back home for Christmas,” he said.



“We were looking at eight days of what seemed like nothingness in a small 24 by eight room. The first day I really tried to structure myself and I was doing a lot of exercise.



“There really isn’t a lot of space in the room. I was doing laps of the room and the idea occurred to me that we could maybe do something while we were stuck out here to raise money for charity.”

When it came to deciding on a charity that would benefit from the fundraising, Ryan added that they wanted to do something for people who may find themselves in a similar situation to themselves over the Christmas period.



“There are people in the Hospice who may not be able to leave their room over Christmas, but it is also a charity in need,” he continued.



“While there are plenty of charities in need at this time of the year, we felt that the Hospice would be feeling it, especially in the run-up to Christmas.”



Andrew added: “We know that the Northern Ireland Hospice do exceptional work throughout the year and with the pressure that is on the health system in Northern Ireland at the moment, they are going to be feeling the brunt of it. We were really just thinking about how, from a small room could we make the biggest impact.”



In keeping with the Covid-19 theme of their efforts, the boys decided that they would each walk 19,000 steps around their rooms, which is equal to roughly 15.2km and set a fundraising target of £1,900.

Waking up a bit mesmerized by all the support we've received for our Charity Roomathon in aid of @NIHospice 😭



£437 raised in under 24hrs!!



Thank you! Stay tuned for updates throughout the day 🏃



Please RT and Donate via: https://t.co/5ysA0iEyVi pic.twitter.com/N4Hm59Pzcn — Aindriú Mac An Ailín (@AndrewMcAnallen) December 21, 2021

When speaking of their current symptoms, Andrew and Ryan were thankful that they have been double vaccinated.



“We are in good health which is the main thing,” Andrew said.



On that, Ryan continued: “It could be a lot worse if we didn’t have our two vaccines and of course we are looking forward to getting our boosters once we are allowed home.



“We would encourage anyone who is able to, to get the vaccine so that they avoid a situation where if they catch Covid then they might not be so lucky.”



As they began their fundraising effort, Ryan finished by saying: “I was doing the first part of the Roomathon this morning and I told Andy that I felt like a Dolphin in SeaWorld just running back and forth around a small bedroom for two hours.”



To donate to Andrew and Ryan’s Roomathon for the Northern Ireland Hospice, visit their GoFundMe page.