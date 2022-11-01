Family move into bespoke bungalow that has been tailored for son's medical needs

NEW HOME: Catriona Adams and her son Caoimhín with Michael McDonnell (Choice Group Chief Executive) outside their new bespoke home.

A NORTH Belfast family have moved into their new bespoke bungalow in Newtownabbey that has been tailored for the unique needs of their youngest son.

Mum-of-four, Catriona Adams and her family moved into their new home last month, a property that will make a significant difference particularly to her youngest son Caoimhín (7) who was suffers from Cerebral Palsy, chronic lung disease, severe autism and Encephalopathy.

Catriona and her family had been in private rented accommodation for eleven years, a property that was unsuitable for the complex needs of their family, with Catriona and her youngest son having to sleep in the living room of the property.

Following an assessment of the family’s living arrangements and engagement with the Housing Executive and Choice, it was clear that an adapted bungalow was needed for the family.

Speaking about her new home, Catriona said: “The independence that our new home has given Caoimhín has already made a world of difference.

"Previously to get my son in and out of the house it took two of us to carry him up the stairs and dismantling the wheelchair in the process. Now he is able to move about the house in his own wheelchair.

Roisin McLoone (Choice Housing Officer), Catriona Adams and her son Caoimhin, Mairead Burns (Choice Development Officer) and Michael McDonnell (Choice Group Chief Executive).

“Medical equipment storage and ease of access for paramedics is another key element of our new home, knowing that if Caoimhín or my other son Aidan who suffers from severe epilepsy needs urgent medical assistance there are no obstacles to them getting this is a load off my mind.

“My family have now settled into our new home and our neighbours have been very welcoming – there is a real sense of home which we have never had before.

"Caoimhín has settled in very well and he is communicating with his siblings better which is great!”.

Michael McDonnell, Group Chief Executive at Choice, added: “When we acquired the land back in 2019, we were keen to ensure that the property we developed would not only stand the test of time in terms of efficiency and sustainability but that the property would be a home that could cater for a wide range of unique needs for the Adams family

“After consulting with Catriona and her family it was clear that the new bungalow would make their lives more manageable and would give them all – particularly Caoimhín – a quality of living that will support his needs as he grows up."