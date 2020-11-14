WE SAY: Caution is still the watchword

ANOTHER deadline, another split in the Stormont Executive at a time when prompt and decisive action is not only needed, but demanded. And once again, one party stands against the rest: the DUP.



The party won its sorry little battle last time out over keeping churches open, even though the churchgoing demographic is incredibly vulnerable. But while the ‘good-living’ credentials of the main unionist party were to the fore on the churches issue, their determination to stand and fight in favour of alcohol, of all things, is sending out a very different kind of message. And their crude unilateral blocking on Tuesday of the Health Minister’s proposal for two more weeks of restrictions was another betrayal of the concept of joint government.



There is no-one who is not acutely aware of the singular challenges that the hospitality industry is facing as the Covid pandemic rages on. The four-week Covid circuit-breaker which was due to finish at the end of the week came as a sickening blow as bars and restaurants attempted to get back on their feet after suffering the ravages of the lengthy first lockdown. And now, just as they were planning to reopen again, the prospect of further restrictions on the sale of alcohol has come as a devastating second setback.



The DUP does not alone share the blame for this latest fall-out: a mooted plan to allow restaurants to reopen but not allowed to sell alcohol displayed an embarrassingly naive perception on the part of all parties of how the restaurant business works.



Small wonder that the Monday meeting at which this half-baked plan was supposed to be announced was called off.



But the simple fact of the matter is that an unrestricted reopening of hospitality at this crucial stage of the emergency is a recipe for disaster. The circuit-breaker has not been a silver bullet, but it has shown signs of making inroads – particularly in reducing by 70% the shocking Covid stats in Derry and Strabane. But the daily numbers remain high, the deaths are still in double figures and to risk another slide down the mountain similar to the lunatic ‘eat out to help out’ scheme that gave us the second spike would be an act of unimaginable folly.



The hard work has already been done and it needs to be banked, not gambled with. We struggled through seven months of the pandemic and emerged blinking into the light only to be battered again with a second lockdown. Even as this latest Stormont dispute was simmering, we were served a huge dose of optimism and hope with the news that an effective Covid vaccine could be licensed and ready for distribution by the spring. That great fillip unfortunately has the capability of spreading complacency, and if indeed people were to drop their guard the damage that would do would be hugely aggravated by a widespread lifting of restrictions.



Caution must remain the watchword.