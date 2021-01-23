Affluent South Belfast records lowest Covid rate

THE South Belfast postcode of BT8 has the lowest rate of infection of Covid-19 in Belfast, according to latest figures.

The latest statistics on the Department of Health’s dashboard show the number of positive cases in each postcode as well the number of people tested and the incidence rate per 100,000 population over the past seven days (January 11-17).

BT8 (Saintfield Road, Four Winds, Carryduff, Knockbreda, Newtownbreda) once again recorded the lowest rate in the city of 145.6 with 44 new positive cases. On the other hand, the West Belfast postcode of BT11, which covers Andersonstown, Lenadoon, Suffolk, Ladybrook and Turf Lodge, recorded a rate per 100,000 people of 466.6 and 128 new positive figures. The rate however has dropped from 788.7 last week with the number of new positive cases also down from 215.

You must stay at home unless you have a reasonable excuse to leave. By staying at home you will save lives.



Visit https://t.co/AWCdjlAaB6 for advice#StayHome pic.twitter.com/HM6o0ANIuP — NI Executive (@niexecutive) January 23, 2021

Across Belfast, the number of new positive cases in each postcode recorded this week has dropped significantly as lockdown restrictions begin to show signs of improvement. West Belfast still recorded the most positive cases with 405 (down from 617) followed by East Belfast at 256 (down from 275), South Belfast with 186 (down from 333) and North Belfast on 146 (down from 331). Elsewhere in South Belfast, the Finaghy postcode of BT10 remains highest with a rate per 100,000 people of 283.9 (down from 520.5).

36 new positive cases were recorded in the postcode. BT9, which includes the Malone, Lisburn Road, Taughmonagh and Stranmillis areas, recorded the most new positive cases in South Belfast (67) and a rate of 235.4. BT7, which covers the Ormeau, Botanic and University areas, recorded 39 new positive cases and a rate of 181.3.

In West Belfast, BT17 – which includes Dunmurry, Hannahstown, Twinbrook, Poleglass and Lagmore – again recorded the most new positive cases of the virus in the city with 139 new infections. The postcode recorded a rate of 407.4. BT12, which covers Sandy Row, the Village and parts of the Falls Road, recorded 73 new positive cases and a rate of 246.7 – down from 368.4. BT13, which covers the Clonard, Shankill Road, Woodvale, Ballygomartin, Springmartin, Glencairn and Highfield areas, recorded the lowest number of new positive cases in West Belfast (65) and a rate of 267.5.

In North Belfast, the rate has also fallen significantly. BT15, which covers York Road, Antrim Road and Sailortown, recorded a rate of 269.2 – down from 650.5 and a further 72 positive cases – down from 174. BT14, which covers Crumlin Road, Ballysillan and Ardoyne, recorded 74 new positive cases (down from 157) and a rate of 219.1 (down from 464.8).

In East Belfast, BT5 (Castlereagh, Ciarawood, Crossnacreevy, Gilnahirk, Knock, Braniel and Ballyhackamore) is now the worst affected postcode in that part of the city. It recorded a rate of 293.6 – up slightly from 288.5 with a further 116 new positive cases. BT6 (Castlereagh, Woodstock, Cregagh, Knockbreda) is next highest with a rate of 277.5 – up from 261.7 with 87 new positive cases. BT4 (Sydenham, Belmont, Stormont) recorded a rate of 203.8 – down from 303.7 with 53 new positive cases of the Covid virus.