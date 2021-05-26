Cavehill counselling service shortlisted for prestigious award

A NORTH Belfast counselling and support service has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Dunlewey Addiction Services on the Cavehill Road offers a free and confidential counselling and mentoring programme for those experiencing difficulties with their own, or other people’s substance misuse or gambling issues.

The service has been shortlisted for the 2021 Learning Endeavour Awards by Open College Network (OCN), an educational charity and awarding body that advances education by developing qualifications for adults and young people throughout the North.

CEO of OCN, Martin Flynn explained: “This year is officially our biggest-ever awards with almost 200 entries.

“We are genuinely thrilled at the fantastic response and the calibre of entries is extremely high so well done to everyone who has made it onto the shortlist.

SHORTLIST ANNOUNCED: Radio presenters, Jordan Humphries and Steve Turnbull, join the Open College Network (OCN), CEO, Martin Flynn, to announce the shortlist for this year’s annual Learning Endeavour Awards.

“COVID-19 restrictions mean we can’t do an in-person event to celebrate our nominees’ achievements. The past year has been really challenging for learners and their teachers.

“So, we designed this year’s awards to not only recognise everyone’s accomplishments but added a little fun to the proceedings. We asked radio presenters, Jordan Humphries and Steve Turnbull to host the ceremony and there are some hilarious surprises for everyone watching live online.

“We’ll also be announcing the recipient of the prestigious, Hilary Sloan Learning Endeavour Award from one of our shortlisted winners, who will receive a £1,000 learning bursary. So, best of luck to everyone who has made the shortlist and I look forward to revealing who the winners are on June 2.”

