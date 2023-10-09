School turns waste ground into beautiful wildlife garden

OFFICIAL OPENING: The new school garden at Cavehill Primary School

CAVEHILL Primary School hosted a garden party to celebrate the opening of their new Wildlife and Sensory Garden.

The event last Friday was attended by school staff, students and parents as well as local neighbours and school governors.

Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy and Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Áine Groogan were present to mark the occasion and enjoyed a tour of the garden.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Deputy Lord Mayor Áine Groogan speaking to pupils

Overseen by a small group of volunteers from the Cavehill Parent Teacher Association and funded by the AXA Parks, this new garden has been thoughtfully created on a previously overgrown, derelict site in the school grounds.

The new garden has an accessible outdoor classroom, is pollinator friendly and has been planned to enhance local biodiversity. It will provide a calm outdoor space for students with additional sensory needs, as well as promoting closer connections with nature for all students.

The new garden has been officially named 'The Nature Nook' after a school-wide competition. The winning entry was provided by Noah Murphy (P2).